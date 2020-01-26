No. 2 Norwich men’s hockey blanks No. 6 Hobart

Norwich senior goalie Tom Aubrun picked up his sixth shutout of the season as the Cadets handled Hobart in Kreitzberg Arena on Saturday.

Aubrun (Chamonix, France) tied a program record for shutouts in a season in the 3-0 victory. The performance was his 12th-career shutout, which also tied a program record.

Cadets junior forward Ryan Boucher (Fitchburg, Mass.) tallied the eventual game-winner 6:30 into the contest. Boucher’s shot glanced off a Hobart player’s glove and fluttered past the Statesmen keeper.

Seniors Jordan Hall (Anchorage, Alaska) and Taeron Lewis (Winnipeg, Manitoba) netted a pair of insurance goals in the third period to seal the win.

Norwich added to its nation-leading win total with 16, and the Cadets will go on the road against UMass-Boston on Friday, January 31 at 7 p.m.