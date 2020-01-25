No. 3 Northeastern women’s hockey shuts down UVM

Huskies shut out Catamounts in game one of weekend series

The Catamounts are hosting the Huskies for a Hockey East series this weekend.

The Huskies struck first in the opening minutes on a sniped shot by Skylar Fontaine. The Huskies notched a second goal in the second period, along with two final goes in the third period.

On Friday night the UVM women’s hockey team fell to Northeastern. With the hard fought 4-0 loss, the Cats fall to 9-11-6 overall. UVM falls to 6-9-4 in Hockey East.

The Huskies are ranked nationally at No. 3, the Hockey East foes will face off on Saturday at 4 p.m. to close out the conference series.