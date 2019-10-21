No. 7 Boston College women’s hockey holds off Vermont

Sports

Eagles hand UVM its first loss of the season

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Cats couldn’t come back against the Eagles in a loss at Gutterson Fieldhouse on Sunday.

UVM netted the first goal of the game when junior Alyssa Holmes (Burlington, Ont./Stoney Creek) hammered home a rebound in the second period.

Boston College responded with three straight scores and took a 3-2 win over the Catamounts.

The other Vermont goal scorer was sophomore Theresa Schafzahl (Weiz, Austria/Austria National Team) on a power play 9:32 into the third period.

BC kept the undefeated season going at 6-0 after the win, while Vermont suffered its first loss of the season and dropped to 2-1-3.

UVM travels to Merrimack for a weekend series starting Friday, October 26. Boston College returns to Chestnut Hill, Mass. for a four-game home beginning on Friday, October 26 against Holy Cross.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football

More High School Football

Sports

More Sports