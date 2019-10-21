No. 7 Boston College women’s hockey holds off Vermont

Eagles hand UVM its first loss of the season

The Cats couldn’t come back against the Eagles in a loss at Gutterson Fieldhouse on Sunday.

UVM netted the first goal of the game when junior Alyssa Holmes (Burlington, Ont./Stoney Creek) hammered home a rebound in the second period.

Boston College responded with three straight scores and took a 3-2 win over the Catamounts.

The other Vermont goal scorer was sophomore Theresa Schafzahl (Weiz, Austria/Austria National Team) on a power play 9:32 into the third period.

BC kept the undefeated season going at 6-0 after the win, while Vermont suffered its first loss of the season and dropped to 2-1-3.

UVM travels to Merrimack for a weekend series starting Friday, October 26. Boston College returns to Chestnut Hill, Mass. for a four-game home beginning on Friday, October 26 against Holy Cross.