No shortage of energy at Patriots’ first padded practice

Training camp is different for many reasons this year, and one of them is that there won’t be any fans to cheer their NFL teams on.

“It’s just different, but it’s different for everyone in the league and we have to bring our own energy,” Patriots cornerback Stephon Gillmore said.

On the first day of padded practice, though, the Pats didn’t have any problem finding that energy.

“It’s been a while since we’ve all been together, so we’re just trying to have fun and take on each and every day,” Gilmore said.

“There was a lot of good energy out there on the field,” second-year defensive end Chase Winovich added. “That night before, and the build up from the coaches talking to us, we were definitely fired up to get back out there.”

"Everyone was excited and ready to go, I was telling the guys in the locker room it feels like we're in Pop Warner again."



The best of today's media availability following the first padded practice of the year. pic.twitter.com/Y53ctmLvG9 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 17, 2020

Monday’s practice was the first of 14 padded practices for New England ahead of the regular season. As of right now, the Patriots are slated to start their campaign hosting the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m.