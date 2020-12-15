No winter sports for Saint Michael’s College as NE10 votes cancellation

Courtesy of NE10 Strategic Communications:

Given the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the region, the Northeast-10 council of Presidents voted on Tuesday to cancel formal regular-season and championship competition in the conference’s seven winter sports. Impacted sports involve competition for both men and women in basketball, indoor track & field and swimming & diving, as well as men’s ice hockey.

Tuesday’s decision affects all eight of Saint Michael’s College’s winter sports, beyond basketball, men’s ice hockey and swimming & diving.

