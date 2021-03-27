North Country girls’ hoops claims first D2 crown

The North Country Falcons won its first basketball title in school history. The Falcons knocked off top-seeded Fair Haven 49-38.

North Country held a 19-12 lead over the Fair Haven Slaters at halftime. In a dominant third quarter, the Falcons pulled away and took a 33-23 advantage.

The Falcons were led by McKenna Marsh who tallied 14 points. Fair Haven’s Ryleigh Coloutti notched a game-high 17 points in the championship matchup.

Catch full highlights from the division II title game in the video above.