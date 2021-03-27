North Country girls’ hoops claims first D2 crown

Falcons dethrone Slaters in D2 final

The North Country Falcons won its first basketball title in school history. The Falcons knocked off top-seeded Fair Haven 49-38.

North Country held a 19-12 lead over the Fair Haven Slaters at halftime. In a dominant third quarter, the Falcons pulled away and took a 33-23 advantage.

The Falcons were led by McKenna Marsh who tallied 14 points. Fair Haven’s Ryleigh Coloutti notched a game-high 17 points in the championship matchup.

