Northeastern Clinton edges Missisquoi boys’ hockey

It was a Vermont-New York battle on the ice Thursday night as Missisquoi Valley boys’ hockey hosted Northeastern Clinton at the Highgate Recreation Facility.

The Cougars struck first a few minutes into the match. Zachary Miller jumped out on a breakaway and showed off his handles, scoring the first goal of the game for NCCS.

Northeastern Clinton netted two more tallies in the second period, from Samuel Bulson and Blake Chevalier, respectively.

The Thunderbirds came storming back in the third period to tie the game 3-3, but NCCS prevailed in overtime for a 4-3 win.