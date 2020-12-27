Northeastern tops UVM men’s hockey in penalty-packed affair

The first men’s hockey action at Gutterson Fieldhouse in 301 days saw almost a period’s worth of combined power play time, and Northeastern made it count.

The Huskies scored three goals on the man advantage in a 4-1 win on Saturday night, and Vermont’s lone tally of the night was also on the power play.

On a bright note for UVM, new addition Tristan Mullin put the Cats on the board in his Vermont debut. The Cornell grad transfer made his first appearance in the green and gold one day after becoming eligible to play. Freshmen Ray Vitolins and Conner Hutchinson assisted on the goal for the first points of their respective careers.

Huskies’ first-year forward Gunnarwolfe Fontaine netted the first two goals of his collegiate career in the victory, and also added an assist for a game-high three-point night.

Northeastern improved to 3-1-1 this season, while Vermont fell to 0-3. These teams wrap the weekend series up on Sunday, Dec. 27 with a 7 p.m. puck drop.