No. 3 nationally ranked Northeastern dominated UVM on Saturday afternoon.

The Huskies powered past the Cats in a 10-2 final. A strong second period led Northeastern to victory.

Val Caldwell put Vermont on the board with a laser goal. The Catamounts trailed 2-1.

Northeastern notched six goals in the second period which decided the game.

The Catamounts visit Boston University for a one-game conference matchup on Friday (Jan. 31). Puck drop at Walter Brown Arena is slated for 7 p.m.