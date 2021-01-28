Norwich athletics announces department-wide pause

Winter sports teams will not begin practice until at least February 3

Norwich winter sports will have to wait a little longer to start getting to work this season.

The school’s athletic department made the announcement today, and cited “an increase in the number of positive cases within the Norwich campus community” as the reason for the pause.

The Cadets’ seven winter sports teams will now not begin practice until at least Wednesday, Feb. 3 at the earliest, “pending the status of COVID-19 cases on campus at that time.”

Norwich men’s and women’s hockey were schedule to play Castleton in a pair of home-and-home series on Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 to start their seasons, but those four contests have been postponed.

According to the release, “School administrators have expressed their commitment to play as soon as it is safe to do so.”