Norwich athletics cancels games through Feb. 23

The stop and go continues for the Cadets this winter sports season.

Norwich announced on Thursday that all scheduled games through Tuesday, Feb. 23 have been canceled. Five contests are affected by the decision:

Men’s hockey vs. Castleton (Feb. 19, Feb. 20)

Men’s basketball vs. NVU Lyndon (Feb. 20, Feb. 21)

Women’s basketball vs. NVU Johnson (Feb. 23)

The move was made “out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety for the student-athletes, coaches and staff,” after 18 members of the the university community tested positive for COVID-19.

Norwich women’s hockey’s home-and-home series with Plymouth State, scheduled for Feb. 19-20 was canceled on Wednesday because of a rise in cases on Plymouth State’s campus.