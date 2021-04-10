Norwich baseball sweeps doubleheader against Rivier

Offense was not hard to come by for the Cadets at home on Saturday afternoon.

Norwich put up 24 total runs in a pair of seven-inning games against Rivier at Garrity Field to pick up its first and second wins of the season.

The Cadets blew game one wide open in the late stages of play and put up nine runs in the fifth and six innings to down the Raiders 15-1, and followed that performance up with a 9-3 win in game two to complete the sweep.

On the mound, senior righty CJ Davis got the win in game one, and junior righty Tanner Raymond earned the victory in the second game.

Junior outfielder and U-32 grad Hayden Roberge was pivotal in the Cadets’ offensive explosion, going 6-8 with five RBIs over the two contests.

Norwich improved to 2-2 this season, and will go on the road for another doubleheader against Rivier on Sunday, April 11 starting at 1 p.m.