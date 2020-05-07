Norwich football adds local talent in 2020 recruiting class

The Cadets are taking in some homegrown help as the season approaches.

Among those is former Mount Mansfield star running back Jehric Hackney, who helped lead the Cougars to their first ever state championship in 2018.

Hackney played a gap year for East Coast Prep in Massachusetts before deciding on Norwich for this upcoming season. His ECP team played the Norwich junior varsity team last season.

NU announced another Vermont product in Essex lineman Dylan Jenot.

The Cadets are also bringing in some recruits from Section VII, including Peru wide receiver Austin Carpenter and Saranac lineman Casey Breyette.