Norwich football wins third-straight Maple Sap Bucket over Castleton

Norwich woke up just in time for Saturday’s rivalry game against Castleton.

Going into the 12th-annual Battle for the Maple Sap Bucket, the Cadets were 0-2 and had been outscored 75-7 this season. Castleton, on the other hand, was off to a 2-0 start for the first time ever, and had not been scored upon.

A hot start and solid defense helped Norwich build a quick lead at Dave Wolk Stadium, and the Cadets kept it up all game for a 28-12 win and their third-straight Maple Sap Bucket victory. Norwich also pushed its all-time record to 8-4 in the in-state rivalry series.

Norwich improved to 1-2 this season, and will host its Homecoming game against Endicott on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m.

Castleton fell to 2-1, and the Spartans will travel to Canton, N.Y. to face St. Lawrence on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m.