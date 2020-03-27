Norwich goalie Tom Aubrun wins Sid Watson Award

Norwich men’s hockey senior goalie Tom Aubrun has been named the 2020 Sid Watson Award winner, given annually to the nation’s best D3 men’s ice hockey player.

The American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) announced the news on Friday morning. The award honors the memory of former Bowdoin College head coach and athletic director Sid Watson.

Aubrun is the third Norwich men’s ice hockey player to win the Sid Watson Award in its 28-year history. He joins Keith Aucoin ’01 and Kurtis McLean ’05 as previous winners.

Aubrun was named the conference Goalie and Player of the Year for the last two years after leading Norwich to back-to-back NEHC Tournament titles. Aubrun also earned back-to-back NEHC Tournament MVP honors.

He notched 20 career shutouts which rank tied for second place in NCAA Division III history.

Aubrun was also named an AHCA First Team East Region All-American on Friday along with sophomore Gabriel Chicoine.