Norwich hockey programs up for multiple major awards

With an abrupt end to the college hockey season, the Norwich Cadets didn’t have a chance to play for a National title.

But, a few select Cadets are up for some major awards. Men’s hockey head coach Cam Ellsworth has been named one of 11 finalists for the Ed Jeremiah Award. The national division three coach of the year award.

Since arriving in Northfield, Ellsworth has led the Cadets to an impressive 47-7-5 career record and back-to-back NEHC conference tournament titles.

Senior goaltender Tom Aubrun is one of nine finalists on the list for the Sid Watson award. Aubrun holds five NCAA D3 single season all-time records. Both awards will be announced on March 27th.

Senior Amanda Conway is one of seven finalists for the Laura Hurd award. The best women’s hockey player in all of D3. Conway leads the country in both goals and points. The award will be announced on March 26th.