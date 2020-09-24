Norwich hockey programs won’t play games during fall semester

Norwich hockey fans will have to wait until 2021 to see the Cadets in action on the ice. An announcement was made Wednesday noting that both the men’s & women’s hockey programs won’t be playing games during the fall semester.

The two teams won’t be playing an intercollegiate games in the fall semester due to NCAA and state health & safety guidelines.

Practice officially begins for both hockey teams on Oct. 5. If intercollegiate competition can begin in early January 2021, Norwich will provide information if fans will be permitted or not. At this time, Norwich’s campus is closed to outside visitors.