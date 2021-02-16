Norwich hockey schedule updates for 2021 season openers

Norwich University Athletics announced changes to this weekend’s schedule for the men’s and women’s ice hockey programs.

The Norwich men’s hockey team will now host Castleton University at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19 at Kreitzberg Arena, before traveling to take on the Spartans on Saturday at 4 p.m.

The Cadet women’s hockey team will still face Plymouth State. But, locations are now switched. Norwich will travel to Plymouth on Friday, Feb. 19 for a 4 p.m. start and then host the Panthers on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. at Kreitzberg.