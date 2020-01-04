Norwich hockey takes down Assumption with strong third period

The Norwich Cadets men’s hockey team needed a third-period comeback to pull past Assumption College Friday night.

Friday kicked off the 10th annual Northfield Savings Bank Holiday Tournament.

The four teams competing in the tournament are Norwich, Assumption, SUNY Cortland, and Salve Regina.

Sophomore Brett Ouderkirk and Carter Cowlthorp scored three and a half minutes apart early in the third period to advance to the championship game.

Senior goalie Tom Aubrun notched 18 saves to mark his ninth win of the season.

The Cadets will face off agianst SUNY Cortland on Saturday at 7 p.m. for the tournament title.