Norwich men, Plattsburgh women top first USCHO poll of the season

Cadets, Cardinals pick up where they left off

The United States College Hockey Organization released its first set of DIII rankings in over 19 months, but nothing has changed at the top.

Norwich men’s hockey and Plattsburgh women’s hockey once again topped the polls, the same spots they were in when the last poll was released in late March 2020.

The Cadet men opened their season with an overtime victory against Salve Regina on Saturday night, and receieved 15 of 18 potential first-place votes.

Norwich men’s hockey continues its season with its NEHC opener against UMass-Boston on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.

On the women’s side, Plattsburgh was a unanimous selection in Monday’ USCHO poll and received all 15 potential first-place votes, despite having not played a game. The Cardinals begin their season hosting SUNY Cortland on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m.

Middlebury followed behind in second place, the same spot the Panthers were slotted in the March 2020 poll. Middlebury starts its season on Friday, Nov. 19 against Connecticut College.

Norwich rounded out the local trifecta at number seven. The Cadets start their schedule on the road against UMass-Boston on Friday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m.