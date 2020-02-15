Norwich men’s hockey blanks Johnson & Wales (R.I.)

The No. 1 Cadets claimed a seventh-straight win against Johnson & Wales in Kreitzberg Arena on Friday night.

Norwich senior Jordan Hall scored the game-winner just 26 seconds into an eventual 5-0 victory.

Senior keeper Tom Aubrun posted a 10-save shutout to set a new Division III record with five in a row.

The Cadets (20-2-2) continued a 14-game unbeaten streak, and have not lost since the calendar turned.

Next up, Norwich closes out the regular season on Saturday, February 15 hosting Suffolk at 4 p.m.