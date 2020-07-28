Norwich men’s hockey coach Cam Ellsworth discusses NEHC postponing league games until 2021

The NEHC Board of Directors have voted to suspend league competition until 2021. Both the Norwich men’s and women’s programs are still eligible to play non-conference games prior to Jan. 1

In order for Norwich men’s and women’s ice hockey teams to compete in non-league competition prior to Jan. 1 the state of Vermont and NCAA will have to approve the decision following guidelines with the first priority being the safety of the student-athletes and staff.

Norwich men’s hockey head coach Cam Ellsworth spoke with Local 22/44 regarding the NEHC’s decision. “We wanna play in the worst way and continue to fly the Norwich flag but we want safety and we don’t want to put anyone at harm” said Ellsworth.

Ellsworth noted that the suspension of league play didn’t come as a shock to him. “I wasn’t totally surprised by the decision but it’s something we’re gonna deal with right now. We’re hopeful for full practice and we’ll see what the governor comes up with between now and Christmas”

Fortunately, a handful of teams around the region are not members of the NEHC. If the NCAA, and state officials permit the games, the Cadets could have a wide range of competition.

The Cadets announced that modified 2021 league schedules will be released at a later date.