Norwich men’s hockey dominates Castleton to advance in NEHC tournament

The latest meeting in Kreitzberg between Norwich and Castleton was far from a repeat of what happened in the regular season.

No. 1 Norwich came out swinging from the get-go, and ran the eighth-seeded Spartans out of the building in a 9-0 clobbering on Saturday night.

The Cadets piled it on in the third period, netting five goals in the final frame to put the contest way out of reach.

NU senior goalie Tom Aubrun pushed his Division III-record shutout streak to seven games, as well as his historic stretch of over 452 minutes without a goal allowed.

The top-seeded Cadets stay home for the NEHC semifinals next weekend, and will host Southern Maine on Saturday, February 29 at 7 p.m.