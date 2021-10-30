Norwich men’s hockey escapes Salve Regina in OT

The Cadets sent in the socks and sent the crowd home happy in Saturday’s season opener.

Philip Elgstam scored an equalizing goal on a second-period power play, and the Darn Tough Sock Toss erupted as the Cadets made it a 1-1 game.

NU captain Noah Williams redirected a puck past the keeper to give the Cadets their first lead later in the frame, but it took an overtime effort from Joe Nagle to give Norwich a 3-2 win over Salve Regina.

Norwich improved to 1-0 to start the season, and will continue the homestand against NEHC foe UMass-Boston on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.