Norwich men’s hockey escapes Salve Regina in OT

Joe Nagle sends Cadets to sudden-death win in season opener

The Cadets sent in the socks and sent the crowd home happy in Saturday’s season opener.

Philip Elgstam scored an equalizing goal on a second-period power play, and the Darn Tough Sock Toss erupted as the Cadets made it a 1-1 game.

NU captain Noah Williams redirected a puck past the keeper to give the Cadets their first lead later in the frame, but it took an overtime effort from Joe Nagle to give Norwich a 3-2 win over Salve Regina.

Norwich improved to 1-0 to start the season, and will continue the homestand against NEHC foe UMass-Boston on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.

