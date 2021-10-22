Norwich men’s hockey excited to be back on the ice

Norwich men’s hockey has been a national power, but has also caught a couple bad breaks recently.

The Cadets lost an OT heartbreaker in the 2019 DIII championship game, and had a very promising 2020 title run cut short when the COVID pandemic forced the abrupt cancellation of that season. Rather than focus on what could have been, the team is instead looking forward to the opportunity to jump back into a more normal season.

“Our guys are excited every day, because they get to come to the ice rink,” Norwich head coach Cam Ellsworth said. “It’s been a great life lesson, and it’s been very visible in the day-to-day of how we operate.”

The team itself looks a lot different than the title contenders of recent memory. Norwich brings in 16 new players, and brings only one fifth-year returner back in forward Scott Swanson. He has already noticed a new life in the team, in by no means a bad way.

“It’s almost half a new locker room at this point, and the way the guys have come together so quickly and early has been unbelievable,” Swanson said. “I think we’re starting to build that trust with each other, which with a new group can be tough sometimes. It makes me really look forward to the season.”

Norwich begins the regular season on home ice hosting Salve Regina for the Darn Tough Sock Toss on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.