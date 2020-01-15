Norwich men’s hockey gets revenge on Middlebury

Sports

Cadets split season series with 3-1 win over Middlebury

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Norwich Cadets soared past the Middlebury Panthers in the second game of the season series with a 3-1 victory at Kreitzberg Arena Tuesday night.

Norwich and Middlebury played to a scoreless first period where the Panthers out-shot the Cadets 11-9.

NU broke through in the second period when Taeron Lewis blasted in his own rebound for a 1-0 lead.

Then, Gabriel Chicoine connected with Philip Elgstam for a second goal just 59 seconds after the first one.

However, Middlebury answered that two-goal effort with a statement breakaway goal from Owen Powers in the same period.

In the third frame, Norwich sealed the win with a dramatic, diving goal from Ryan Boucher in the final minutes of play.

Norwich improved to 13-2-1 while Middlebury dropped to 7-6 this season.

For full highlights, watch the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports