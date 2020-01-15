Norwich men’s hockey gets revenge on Middlebury

The Norwich Cadets soared past the Middlebury Panthers in the second game of the season series with a 3-1 victory at Kreitzberg Arena Tuesday night.

Norwich and Middlebury played to a scoreless first period where the Panthers out-shot the Cadets 11-9.

NU broke through in the second period when Taeron Lewis blasted in his own rebound for a 1-0 lead.

Then, Gabriel Chicoine connected with Philip Elgstam for a second goal just 59 seconds after the first one.

However, Middlebury answered that two-goal effort with a statement breakaway goal from Owen Powers in the same period.

In the third frame, Norwich sealed the win with a dramatic, diving goal from Ryan Boucher in the final minutes of play.

Norwich improved to 13-2-1 while Middlebury dropped to 7-6 this season.

