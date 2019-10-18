Norwich men’s hockey gets set for 2019-20 campaign

Cadets eager to get on the ice at Kreitzberg Arena

The Norwich men’s hockey team is approaching the start of the 2019-20 season.

The Cadets finished last season with a 23-5-3 overall record. The Cadets ended the season in a heartbreaking overtime loss in the National Championship to U. Wisconsin Stevens Point.

Head coach Cam Ellsworth enters his second season leading the Cadets. 24 players return for the upcoming season and seven newcomers join the program.

NU will be on the hunt for its 14th NEHC title in program history.

Local 22/44 caught up with the Cadets and head coach Ellsworth in the video above.

Norwich begins its 2019-20 season with two home exhibition games on Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Saint Anselm at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. Nichols at 7 p.m.

The regular season will open on Saturday, Nov. 2 with a rematch of last year’s NCAA Quarterfinal matchup against U. New England at 7 p.m. at Kreitzberg Arena.