Norwich men’s hockey pushes past UMass-Boston

The Cadets claimed a back-and-forth victory against the Beacons in Kreitzberg Arena on Saturday.

Norwich sophomore forward Brett Ouderkirk (Monkland, Ontario/ Markham Royals (OJHL)) potted the game-winner in the third as NU held off UMass-Boston for a 5-3 win.

Cadets sophomore defenseman Gabriel Chicoine (St. Dominique, Quebec / Granby (QJHL)) posted a game-high three points off of three assists in the win.

Norwich improved to a still-perfect 7-0 (6-0 in NEHC play). The Cadets are back in action for the PrimeLink Great Northern Shootout, starting on Friday, November 29 at 4 p.m. in Plattsburgh, N.Y. when NU squares off against Middlebury College.