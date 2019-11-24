Norwich men’s hockey pushes past UMass-Boston

Sports

Cadets stay perfect, take down NEHC rival

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Cadets claimed a back-and-forth victory against the Beacons in Kreitzberg Arena on Saturday.

Norwich sophomore forward Brett Ouderkirk (Monkland, Ontario/ Markham Royals (OJHL)) potted the game-winner in the third as NU held off UMass-Boston for a 5-3 win.

Cadets sophomore defenseman Gabriel Chicoine (St. Dominique, Quebec / Granby (QJHL)) posted a game-high three points off of three assists in the win.

Norwich improved to a still-perfect 7-0 (6-0 in NEHC play). The Cadets are back in action for the PrimeLink Great Northern Shootout, starting on Friday, November 29 at 4 p.m. in Plattsburgh, N.Y. when NU squares off against Middlebury College.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football

More High School Football

Sports

More Sports