Norwich men’s hockey routs NEC

Cadets march past Pilgrims and improve to 2-0

The Norwich men’s hockey team welcomed New England College for an NEHC match on Friday night at Kreitzberg Arena.

The Cadets came out firing and took a 4-0 lead in the first period behind goals from Noah Williams, Ryan Boucher, Felix Brassard, and Coby Downs.

No. 2 Norwich piled on a few more goals in the 7-0 shut-out against the Pilgrims.

The Cadets improve to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play.

Norwich is back in action Saturday, November 9 with a home game against Southern Maine to round out Alumni Weekend. Puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m.

