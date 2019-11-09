Norwich men’s hockey routs NEC

The Norwich men’s hockey team welcomed New England College for an NEHC match on Friday night at Kreitzberg Arena.

The Cadets came out firing and took a 4-0 lead in the first period behind goals from Noah Williams, Ryan Boucher, Felix Brassard, and Coby Downs.

No. 2 Norwich piled on a few more goals in the 7-0 shut-out against the Pilgrims.

The Cadets improve to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play.

Norwich is back in action Saturday, November 9 with a home game against Southern Maine to round out Alumni Weekend. Puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m.