Norwich men’s hockey team giving back this holiday season

Cadets' small act of kindness will have an impact all over Vermont

The Norwich men’s hockey team collaborated with Darn Tough Vermont to donate socks to those in need this winter. The team will be stopping by four locations around Vermont this week to donate.

On Friday, Dec. 6 the Cadets faced off against Castleton for the “Darn Tough Sock Toss” after Norwich scored its first goal fans threw pairs of socks on the ice.

On Tuesday the Cadets joined head coach Cam Ellsworth at COTS ( The Committee on Temporary Shelter) in Burlington to hand out clean pairs of socks to community members.

A small act of kindness can go a long way. We spoke with some of the players about helping the community.

“It’s really humbling to be able to come out here and help other people that definitely need it. It kind of just gives you a good perspective on everything that’s going on. obviously we have our ups and downs as a hockey team, we win and we lose but at the end of the day there’s more out there than hockey” said Matt Burchill.

One feeling in common, each player shared how humbling and heartwarming it was to help others.

“How appreciate they are. They always ask if can they have more and we’re not gonna say no. We’re giving the socks out to help them. It’s really heartwarming” said TJ Dockery.

Head coach Cam Ellsworth shared how special this collaboration is and hopes to keep it going for years to come.

“It’s incredibly humbling you know and first of all to thank Darn Tough to be able to donate and put all these wheels in motion, to be able for us to bring these to these people who are in need. I think it’s an awesome opportunity for all of us to just give back and help our community” said Ellsworth.

If you are searching for socks to keep you warm this winter there’s still time to snag a pair. The team will continue donating on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Veterans Place in Northfield. On Thursday, Dec. 12 they will stop by Trinity United Methodist Church in Montpelier, and Good Samaritan Haven in Barre.