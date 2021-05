Just a day after Vermont scored its first Futures League win ever, Norwich flipped the script at Centennial Field.

The Sea Unicorns used a sixth-inning surge to pull away from the Lake Monsters in a 6-2 win in Sunday’s contest and take home their first FCBL victory in team history.

Norwich pushed its record to 1-3 this season, while Vermont fell to 1-2. The Lake Monsters get a day off before they continue their homestand against the Brockton Rox on Tuesday, June 1 at 7:05 p.m.