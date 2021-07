The Vermont Lake Monsters fell to the Norwich Sea Unicorns 9-5 on Thursday evening. Norwich scored three runs in both the fourth and eighth inning to pull away from Vermont.

In game two, the Monsters led 2-0 but the game was suspended due to weather. Game two will now resume on Friday at 6:05 p.m.

With the loss, the Lake Monsters fall to 16-18 overall. Vermont continues its homestand in Burlington hosting Norwich for another doubleheader on Friday.