Norwich University cancels 2020 fall sports season

Norwich University President Mark C. Anarumo, Col., USAF, (Ret) announced on Wednesday that the university will not be participating in fall sports competition in 2020.

“Athletics play a major role in student life and community relations, and help our young men and women develop into the leaders our country needs,” Anarumo said. “This is a very difficult decision, and one we do not take lightly. Ultimately, we must honor our commitment to the safety and well-being of our student athletes, coaches, faculty, and staff, as well as our fans and friends. Through those perspectives, we simply could not accept the risks associated with exposing our athletes and competitors from other schools to environments we could not ensure are sufficiently safe from the potential spread of COVID-19.”

Related Content Norwich football head coach Mark Murnyack discusses upcoming season Video

Norwich is discussing different ways maximize on-campus athletics that advance the student-athlete experience, while preserving NCAA eligibility for the following season, including pursuit of NCAA waivers where it lies appropriate.

Norwich University has not determined the status of the winter sports season. The fall sports impacted are football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s rugby, and volleyball. In 2019-20, Norwich had 316 student-athletes compete in fall sport intercollegiate athletic competition.