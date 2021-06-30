Norwich University plans for fall sports season

Norwich University is planning for the return of all fall sports with full schedules and no restrictions for the 2021 season. The Cadets are planning on fans in the stands at all home events.

“Based on the state and campus announcements, Norwich athletics is currently planning for the return of fall sports with full schedules and no restrictions for spectators at all home events. Attendance policies and schedules are subject to change at any time pending any new federal, state and local guidance respective to the health and safety of our student-athletes and fans”

The Cadets begin athletic competition on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The Norwich football team is playing its first night game in program history on Friday, Sept. 3 against Salve Regina.

For the full release regarding all fall sports click here.

Complete fall schedules are still being finalized and can be found on the Norwich Athletics website.