Norwich wins 11th annual Maple Sap Bucket over Castleton

The Norwich Cadets claimed their fourth-straight win of the 2019 season today over Castleton.

The “Bucket” returns to Norwich for the second year in a row. The Cadets have a 7-4 all time record with the Maple Sap Bucket.

The Cadets captured the Battle for the Maple Sap Bucket in a 35-14 win over the Spartans.

Norwich jumped on the board first with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Matt Dunn to Trevor Chase.

Once the cadets opened up a 21-0 lead over the Spartans, Aaron Conner delivered a 76-yard touchdown from the Norwich 24-yard line. The Cadets led 28-7.

The Norwich Cadets stay perfect with a 4-0 record. The Cadets will hit the road next week to face NEWMAC rival Springfield at 12 p.m.