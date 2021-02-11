Norwich Athletics set to resume activity Feb. 15

The men’s and women’s hockey programs will begin competition on Feb. 19

Norwich Athletics announced on Thursday in a release that athletics may resume activity on Monday, Feb. 15. All winter sport athletic teams, as well as the seven spring sports will be permitted to begin practice.

The Cadets entered a department-wide pause on Jan. 28 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases within the Norwich Campus.

Both the Cadets men’s and women’s hockey programs are scheduled to begin competition on Friday, Feb. 19 with the men facing New England College on the road and the NU women hosting Plymouth State at Kreitzberg.

The Norwich men’s hockey program is scheduled to face four teams in 10 games this season. The Cadets will meet in-state rival Castleton University, Plymouth State University, New England College and Skidmore College.

The Cadet women will play eight games that are scheduled against Plymouth State University, New England College and Castleton University.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions no fans will be permitted to attend any home Norwich winter sport athletic event. Contests played on the Norwich University campus will include only essential game management and athletic staff.

Below are the men’s and women’s hockey schedules. All games are subject to change at any time due to COVID-19.

Norwich Men’s Hockey:

Feb. 19 at New England College 7pm

Feb. 20 vs. New England College 4pm

Feb. 26 vs. Skidmore 5pm

Feb. 27 at Skidmore 4pm

Mar. 5 at Castleton 5pm

Mar. 6 vs. Castleton 4pm

Mar. 12 at Plymouth State 4pm

Mar. 13 vs. Plymouth State 4pm

Mar. 19 at Skidmore 5pm

Mar. 20 vs. Skidmore 4pm

Women’s Hockey:

Feb. 19 vs. Plymouth State 5pm

Feb. 20 at Plymouth State 6:30pm

Feb. 26 at New England College 7pm

Feb. 27 vs. New England College 2pm

Mar. 5 vs. Castleton 5pm

Mar. 6 at Castleton 1pm

Mar. 12 vs. Plymouth State 5pm

Mar. 13 at Plymouth State 1pm

Mar. 19 TBA

Mar. 20 TBA

You can find the full release from Norwich Athletics here.