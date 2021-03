Owls take first leg of home-and-home series

The Cadets’ late comeback bid fell short in Andrews Gym on Saturday afternoon.

Norwich pulled within six points in the third period of NU’s final home game of the season, but Keene State pulled away in the final stanza to take a 80-58 win.

NU senior guard Riley Bennett put up a team-high 14 points in the loss, while senior foward Caileigh Travers led all players with 14 rebounds.

The two teams conclude the home-and-home series at Keene State on Sunday, March 14 with first tip at 1 p.m.