Norwich women’s hockey blanks Castleton

All the offense Norwich needed came in a 47-second span against Castleton on Friday.

The Cadets scored two power play goals to start the second period, and they took those tallies to the bank in a 2-0 win against the Spartans, and their first home victory of the season.

Castleton freshman keeper Kirsten DiCicco continued her strong play in spite of the loss, and make 37 saves on 39 shots to keep the final score respectable. Norwich freshman goalie and Rice Memorial grad Leocadia Clark only needed to stop 12 Spartan shots for the shutout win.

Clark’s fellow Vermont-product and freshman defender Nikki LaGue opened scoring less than a minute into the second period with a shot that deflected off a Castleton player and found the back of the net. The Barre native’s first-career goal ended up being the game-winner for Norwich. KC Herne added another power play tally just 47 seconds later to give the team some insurance.

Norwich and Castleton wrap up another home-and-home series on Saturday, March 6 at 1 p.m. That game will be played at the Spartans’ home rink in Rutland, Vt.