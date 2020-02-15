Norwich women’s hockey defeats UMass-Boston

No. 6 Norwich remained perfect in NEHC play with a victory against UMass-Boston on Saturday in Kreitzberg Arena.

Cadets freshman forward Ann-Frederique Guay picked up a pair of goals in a 3-1 win against the Beacons.

Norwich pushed its win streak to three games, and the team has gone unbeaten (8-0-1) over its last nine contests.

Next up, the Cadets close out their regular season hosting Johnson & Wales (R.I.) at 1 p.m. Norwich will have a chance to go undefeated in-conference for the third season in a row.