Norwich women’s hockey dominates Plymouth St.

The shutout streak moved to three games for the Cadets as they took down Plymouth St. in Kreitzberg Arena on Saturday.

Norwich blanked the Panthers 6-0 as the team has outscored its opponents 21-0 in that span. NU also made it seven wins in a row, with a 44-4 scoring advantage in the winning stretch.

Senior Amanda Conway (Methuen, Mass./ Boston Shamrocks (JWHL)) netted the first goal of the contest in the first period. She finished with a two-goal night and now sits just one goal away from tying Julie Fortier ’12 for the career goal record (93).

Captain Sophie McGovern (Hermantown, Minn./ Hermantown-Proctor) and freshman forward Ingrid Holstad-Berge (Stavanger, Norway/ Ontario Hockey Academy) both led the way with a game-high three points each.

Norwich goalie Alexa Berg (West Fargo, N.D./ Gentry) continued a strong sophomore campaign between the pipes and made 21 saves in the shutout.

The Cadets improved to 7-1 this season, and are back in action to play in-state foe Castleton on Wednesday, December 4 at 7 p.m. in Kreitzberg Arena.

