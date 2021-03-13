Norwich women’s hockey earns weekend sweep against Plymouth State

The Cadets stayed perfect in their all-time series against the Panthers in Kreitzberg Arena on Saturday.

Norwich saw a pair of three-point performances lead the way as the team took down Plymouth State 6-1 to sweep the weekend series. Junior forward Maddie Moell and sophomore forward Mikah Baptiste each posted a goal and two assists in the win, while freshman Keeper made 19 saves as she improved to 3-0 to start her college career.

NU has now won five in a row since falling to Castleton in overtime to start the season, and has outscored its opponents 21-4 in that five-game span.

The Cadets now look ahead to their next home-and-home series against Trinity (Conn.) next weekend. Norwich will travel to the Bantams on Saturday, March 20 at 1p.m. and host the matchup on Sunday at the same time.