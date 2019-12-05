Norwich women’s hockey overwhelms Castleton

No. 3 Norwich got started early against its in-state rival Castleton at Kreitzberg Arena on Wednesday.

Senior forward Maddi Blauth (Pennington, N.J. / New Jersey Rockets) opened scoring in a three-goal first period as the Cadets rolled to a 5-0 victory at home.

Norwich put up a lopsided shot total and out-chanced Castleton 51-10.

Sophomore netminder Kate Winstanley (Lansdale, Pa. / Millbrook School) stopped every shot she faced for her second shutout of the season.

The Cadets posted their fourth-straight shutout, and the team has outscored their opponents 38-1 over their last six games.

Norwich improved to 8-1 this season and has pushed its conference win streak to 38 games. Castleton fell to 5-5.

