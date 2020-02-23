Norwich women’s hockey overwhelms Salem State in NEHC quarterfinals

The No. 6 Cadets advanced to their 12th-straight NEHC semifinal in a win against the Vikings on Saturday night in Kreitzberg Arena.

Nine different Norwich players tallied a goal in a whopping 9-0 win over Salem State.

Norwich senior forward Amanda Conway posted a game-high four points (1G, 3A) in the win, and her first point in the win set a new program points record with 176. She finished the game with 179 career points, tied for eighth in Division III women’s hockey history.

Sophomore goalie Alexa Berg only had to make eight stops for the shutout, and the Cadets outshot SSU 58-8.

Norwich keeps home ice for the NEHC semifinal round. Cadets will host seventh-seeded Plymouth State on Saturday, February 29 at 3 p.m.