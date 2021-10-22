Norwich women’s hockey ready for tougher conference competition

The Norwich-Elmira women’s hockey rivalry carries even more weight this season.

The Eagles, along with William Smith College, are new additions to the NEHC this season and Norwich is excited for the challenge.

“We circle those dates on the calendar because it’s fun,” Norwich head coach Sophie Leclerc said. “It definitely adds a little more urgency to the regular season games within our league knowing it’s going to be a fight to the finish.”

Norwich and Elmira are perennial national contenders, and met in the 2018 DIII championship game: a contest the Cadets won 2-1.

The Cadets play their first official NEHC matchup against Elmira when they host the Eagles on Saturday, Jan. 8. Norwich also has a chance to play Elmira in the East/West Hockey Classic in Kreitzberg Arena on Saturday, Dec. 12.