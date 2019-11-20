Norwich women’s hockey surges past Connecticut College

Cadets pick up fifth-straight win

The win streak continues as Norwich shut out Connecticut College at Kreitzberg Arena on Tuesday night.

The Cadets piled on four goals in a five-minute span during the third period to cruise past the Camels 5-0.

Norwich sophomore goalie Alexa Berg (West Fargo, N.D./ Gentry) stopped all 18 shots she faced to earn her second win of the season.

Junior defender Samantha Benoit (Bow, N.H./ North American Hockey Academy (JWHL)) opened and closed scoring for the first multi-goal performance of her career.

Norwich (5-1-0) looks to continue the strong stretch in a weekend series against home, starting with Salem State on Friday, November 22 at 4 p.m.

