Norwich women’s hockey surges past Suffolk in NEHC championship

The Norwich women’s hockey team captured its fourth-straight NEHC tournament title in Kreitzberg Arena on Friday afternoon.

The Cadets fell behind twice against sixth-seeded Suffolk, but ended the contest on an 8-0 scoring stretch to blow the Rams out 9-2.

Freshman forward Julia Masotta (two goals, two assists) and senior forward Amanda Conway (three goals, one assist) fueled the victory with four-point performances.

Amanda Conway was also named the NEHC tournament’s most outstanding player with 12 points in three games for Norwich.

The Cadets earn an automatic bid in the NCAA Division III Tournament, and will find out their opponent during the NCAA selection show at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 9.