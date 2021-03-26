Norwich women’s hockey takes care of Castleton in home finale

The Cadets made sure its last game on home ice did not go the same way as their home opener.

Norwich finished the first period trailing, but responded for a 4-1 victory over Castleton in its final game at Kreitzberg Arena this season.

Since losing in overtime to the Spartans to open the season, the Cadets have won their last six in a row, including four victories over Castleton.

Four different scorers found the net for Norwich, but sophomore forward Mikah Baptiste scored late in the second period for what was the eventual game-winner.

Castleton’s lone goal came from junior defender Ryanne Mix early in the contest to give the Spartans a 1-0.

These two teams close out the season at Castleton for the sixth and final season meeting on Saturday, March 27 at 1 p.m.