Norwich women’s hockey ties Middlebury

The No. 7 Cadets rallied late to draw their in-state rival No. 2 Middlebury on Tuesday night in Kreitzberg Arena.

Norwich put up two goals in a 6:05 span in the third to even the score at 2-2, but neither team could answer the call from that point on.

NU senior forward Amanda Conway (Methuen, Mass.) and freshman forward Julia Massota (Tewksbury, Mass.) both posted two assists for a game-high two points each.

Middlebury junior goalie Anna Goldstein (Edina, Minn.) made 24 saves and Norwich sophomore keeper Alexa Berg (West Fargo, N.D.) stopped 37 shots in the draw. The Panthers also held a dominant 26-9 shot advantage after two periods.

Norwich is now winless in its last four meetings against Middlebury, with the Cadets’ last win coming in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals in March 2017.

Next up, Middlebury hosts a weekend series against NESCAC foe Trinity (Conn.) on February 7 and 8. Norwich stays home to host Southern Maine on Friday, February 7 at 7 p.m.