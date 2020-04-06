Norwich’s Aubrun signs AHL contract

Norwich men’s hockey goalie is going up to the pro level after a spectacular senior season.

Tom Aubrun inked a two-year contract with the Rockford Ice Hogs of the American Hockey League on Monday.

Rockford is the minor league affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the NHL.

Aubrun became just the third Cadets player to sign an AHL deal immediately after his college career, joining William Pelletier ’17 and Frank Simonetti ’84. Pelletier also signed a contract with Rockford to start his professional career.