Norwich’s Cam Ellsworth named D3 Coach of the Year

Norwich men’s hockey head coach Cam Ellsworth was named the 2020 Ed Jeremiah Award winner, given every year to the nation’s top Division III coach.

The American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) announced the news Friday morning.

Ellsworth’s first-time win marks a record seventh time a Norwich men’s ice hockey coach has received the Edward Jeremiah Award. Ellsworth just completed his second year as the Cadets’ head coach.

Head coach Ellsworth guided Norwich to a 24-2-2 record this season and a number one national ranking this season. The Cadets also secured yet another NEHC Championship in the 2019-20 season. The Cadets closed out the campaign with 11-straight wins and 18 games without a loss.

Norwich grabbed the No. 1 spot in the USCHO.com National Rankings for 10 weeks this season.